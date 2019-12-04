|
Loyd O. Minor passed away at Pathways Hospice Care Center at McKee Medical Center on December 1, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1939 in Sanger, California to Lonie Minor and Nora Minor-Copelan. Loyd is survived by his wife Betty Minor: sons Greg Minor (Anna) and Lonnie Minor (Neeka); daughters Robin Hoffman (Larry), Dawn Woods (Phillip) and Lana Grant (Eric); 11 grandchildren Jason, Sarah, Kenny, Corina, Lauren, Julianna "Jade", Parker, Kyla, Jacob, Jenna and Kiersten; 2 great grandchildren Aiden and Keely; and 1 very dear Cocker Spaniel, Bodie. Celebration of Life, Friday, December 6, 2019, 2:00 PM at Viegut Funeral Home; 1616 North Lincoln Avenue in Loveland, Co. with a reception in the Viegut Reception Center following services. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019