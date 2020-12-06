Lt. Col. Alvin Jacob Lebsack (USAF Ret.) of Rocky Mount, NC passed away November 26, 2020. He was born in Berthoud, CO on May 5, 1921 and was 99 years of age. He was the son of the Jacob Lebsack and Pauline Lebsack (the deceased). His wife of 71 years, Sarah H. Lebsack, passed on December 30, 2016. He was a member of Oak Level Presbyterian Church and Oak Level Ruritan Club. He was a Veteran of WWII and Vietnam, serving first in the United States Army Air Corp until 1945. After the war he went back to school and graduated in 1951 from the University of Virginia as an Aeronautical Engineer. He was recalled from the reserves in 1951 and commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. After retiring from the Air Force in 1971 with over 30 years of military service, he joined Libbey-Owens Ford in Ottawa, IL as the Plant Engineer and worked there for 15 years. He consulted for LOF for an additional 5 years after retiring a second time. In 2012 he relocated to Rocky Mount, NC to live with his daughter Sarah E. Lebsack and resided there until his death. Alvin Jacob Lebsack is survived by: His Children Alvin Scott Lebsack of The Woodlands, TX Sarah Elizabeth "Beth" Lebsack of Rocky Mount, NC Four Grandchildren Jacob Schaper, David, Amanda, & Morgan Lebsack One Great Grandson Tyler Schaper Two Sisters Lillian Knight of Sierra Vista, AZ Ruby Spaur of Johnstown, CO Brother John Lebsack of Loveland, CO A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Oak Level Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Rob Westlund officiating. In keeping with CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, face mask and social distancing are suggested. For memorials please consider Patrick Boys and Girls in Forest, Virginia. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.

