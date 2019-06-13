|
Lucille Partin of Canton, Ga., died Friday (June 7, 2019) in nearby Woodstock. She was 95. She was born July 17, 1923, in Ridge Farm, Ill., daughter of Lane and Bessie Hueston. She received a bachelor's degree from Indiana State University and taught school in west-central Indiana before marrying Glen Coleman in 1947. They lived in various cities, including Boston, Paramus, N.J., and Decatur, Ill. Coleman died in 1962. She later married Charles Fred Partin in 1966. Her very dear cousins, Dick and Dorothy Donald, set her up with Fred, one of Dick's old Coast Guard buddies, and it didn't take long for them to hit it off. They lived in Downers Grove, Ill., before retiring to Clearwater, Fla., in 1974. Partin died in 1995, a few years after the couple had moved to Loveland, Colo., where Lucille enjoyed many trips up to Estes Park. She moved to Canton in 2005, living there with her youngest daughter. Lucille loved wildflowers and walking outdoors She hiked in the Smoky Mountains when she and Fred owned cabins in the Maggie Valley area of western North Carolina, and she hiked in the shadow of her beloved Rocky Mountains when they lived in Colorado. She was knowledgeable about art and art history, and loved introducing people to art. She was a frequent visitor at art museums from the age of 5 well into her 90s, including the Denver Art Museum and the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. Another of her favorite places was the Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland. She enjoyed traveling around the United States and in Europe. She was a wonderful seamstress, and made her oldest daughter's wedding gown. As a teacher, she loved children's books. She liked her coffee hot! If a waitress brought her coffee that was less than steaming she would send it right back! Margaret Lucille Partin is survived by two daughters, Shelley Coleman Carter of Albuquerque, N.M., and Diana Lee Partin of Canton, Ga.; one grandson, Scott Alan Carter of Corrales, N.M.; and a great-granddaughter, Ada Eve Carter, also of Corrales. Also, C. Fred Partin III of Louisville, Ky., Richard D. Partin of Westchester, Ohio, Susan P. Hart of Sacramento, Calif., and numerous Partin grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol J. Matlin. She will be buried beside her second husband in Estes Valley Memorial Gardens in Estes Park, Colo., where a graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 20. Allnut Funeral Services of Loveland is handling arrangements.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 13, 2019