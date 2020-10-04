1/
Lyle Brezina
1932 - 2020
Lyle D. Brezina has gone home to be with the Lord on September 29, 2020. Lyle was born to Frank and Clara Brezina in 1932 and grew up in Esbon, Kansas. He joined the Air Force in 1951 as a airborne radar mechanic during the Korean War. He was married 56 years to Beverly J. Brezina. He was an amazing Father and friend to Karen Ryan (Tim), Kristie Morgan (Philip), Robert Stockwell (Paula), Linda Kalmes (Rory), Lori Brezina, and Karla Brezina. He was blessed with 10 Grandchildren and 13 great Grandchildren. Lyle was preceded in death by his loving wife and two grandsons. Lyle was an amazing handyman, he could read about mechanics or remodeling and perform it. He was always a good neighbor helping others, built homes with Habitat for Humanity, served at church, etc. He will be greatly missed. Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may view this obituary online at www.kibbeyfishburn.com

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kibbey Fishburn Funeral Home
1102 N. Lincoln
Loveland, CO 80537
(970) 667-5885
