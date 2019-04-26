|
Lynn Hollis Chatwin of Loveland, CO passed away on April 7. He performed and knew great friends as "Boris", "Mostly Joe Hawkins", and "Ellington J. James". He cared about people, he did his best to share his love with everyone around him, and he always went out of his way to be of service. He is survived by his sister Phyllis "Felice" Mathiesen, his many nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of friends and performing partners. Lynn had a colorful life filled with music, service, and performing. He was a member of a number of bands and performing groups, including Faun and Bare Naked Blues Duo. He was a frequent performer at numerous blues jams throughout Colorado, encouraging others to perform and share their own musical talents. A Memorial Music Jam/Celebration of Life honoring Mostly Joe Hawkins/Boris /Ellington J. James/ Lynn Chatwin will be held at one of his favorite gathering places this Sunday, April 28 from 4-7 pm: ----Pourhouse Bar & Grill, 124 E, 4th Street, Loveland, CO. This will be an event for musicians to play as a tribute, and fellow musicians/performers/friends are encouraged to participate.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 26, 2019