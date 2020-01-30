|
Mae V. Bruce passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, the day she celebrated her 97th birthday. She was born on January 28, 1923 in Hannibal, Missouri to John and Myrtle Walker, who shortly after moved to Mills County, Iowa. She spent many years in Iowa before moving to Loveland, Colorado in 1963. Along life's journeys, she was a devoted wife and homemaker; always first to be involved in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's activities. She took great pride in her family. Her Lord and Savior greeted her with loving arms where she became reunited with two of her four children who passed before her, Terry Bruce and Nancy (Dave) Schroetlin, also joining her brothers Kenneth and Charles Walker and sisters Edith DeBolt and Lorraine King. Mae was a fighter, having previously fought and won battles with heart disease and breast cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Bernard Bruce and two daughters, Coleen (George) Ligotke from Loveland, and Sharianne (John) Daily from Windsor and two step daughters, Paula Jackson and Karla Greenfield from Villisca, Iowa. Mae was a loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother in a large and caring family including sisters Carol (Lane) Morris of Red Oak Iowa, and Sharon (Joe) Hoover of Winterset, Iowa. Her grandchildren are Brett Schroetlin, Abbi Shanahan, Ben Daily, Julie Nickel, David Yowell, Lisa Yowell, and Gabrielle Ligotke. Mae treasured her family and was always the life of the party at family gatherings, full of laughter, love and advice and always with a cherry coke in hand. Great grandchildren also benefited from this love and wisdom she freely imparted to them. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30am with viewing 1 hour prior to services. Interment will be held at Loveland Burial Park following the services with a reception at the Viegut Funeral Home Reception Center following the interment. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 30, 2020