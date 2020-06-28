Marcia Kay (Enderle) Liska, 67, of Loveland, CO passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on June 22, 2020. She was born on April 28, 1953 in Grand Island, NE to William and Imogene (Orndoff) Enderle. Marcia graduated from Burke High in Omaha Nebraska in 1971 and continued her education, earning an LPN. She met and married Bradley Liska on April 10, 1981 in North Platte, NE where they lived a few years before moving to Colorado. Marcia was a caring person and worked as a caregiver for the elderly for several companies. Anyone that knew Marcia knows she had a green thumb. She worked at several local nurseries. She loved houseplants and her beautiful backyard, which was certified with a plaque from the Backyard Wildlife Habitat. Brad built a greenhouse where she could keep tropical plants through the winter months. She raised a palm tree from Florida and a gorgeous bird of paradise from Hawaii. She loved her flowers and would plant certain ones to attract butterflies and hummingbirds. She enjoyed watching all the wildlife, including a blue heron that visited the backyard pond several times. Mountains, camping and going for long drives were some of her favorite past times. Family was everything to her and she was so proud to be a grandma, and great grandma. She loved football (Go Broncos) and would enjoy a friendly wager with Nebraska relatives when CU played Nebraska. She was very knowledgeable about football. She enjoyed sudoku, crossword puzzles and some would call her a lexicographer. She had a great sense of humor, was quick witted and ornery at times, too. She is survived by her husband, Brad Liska; sisters Billie Hancock, Roberta Mills, and Dawn Kinsinger; brother Martin Enderle; children, Alicia Liska, Brian (Aubrey) Liska, Cristin (Matt) Wachholtz; grandchildren Kaeley (Scott) Campbell, Kadin (Keighly) Cook, Bianca Garner, and Maison Wachholtz, great grandchildren Emilee, Zaydyn, and Kayson Campbell, and step-mother Carol Enderle, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son Jameson Lee Smith, and parents. The family will hold a celebration of life ceremony at a later date in Marcia's back yard.

