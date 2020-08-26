Marcia Klingenberg

Marcia Lynn Klingenberg (Pacas) was born to Melvin and Ellen Pacas in Loveland on January 22, 1962. She graduated Loveland High School in the class of 1980, and married David Klingenberg on July 31, 1982. Marcia gave birth to Joshua (JD) Klingenberg on September 18, 1984. Marcia worked for Hewlett-Packard and Agilent Technologies as an IT Project Manager, utilizing the Bachelor's Degree she earned from Regis University through attending night classes while working and being a loving wife and mother. Following the passing of David in July 2012, Marcia followed JD to Rawlins, WY where they started Broken Open (a property management business) and she met her second love, Robert Miller. Marcia worked alongside Robert and JD in repairing their properties, using her project management background to orchestrate the efforts, and did much of the construction herself. Marcia overcame many obstacles including paralysis following an ATV accident in 2017. Her positivity and driven personality allowed her to carry on with loving life and embracing each day, always looking for the opportunities. She loved spending time outside and with her grandchildren, making frequent trips to the park and having races with them in her electric wheelchair. Marcia is preceded in passing by her father Melvin, and her husband David. She is survived by her son JD (Kim) Klingenberg, Robert Miller, mother Ellen (Virgil) Leenerts, sisters Debra (Michael) Johnson and Sheryl Humbard, as well as numerous children and grandchildren in her second family. Cremation has been completed. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Craig Hospital in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.

