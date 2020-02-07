|
|
Margaret "Mardi" Denny, 74, of Masonville, died on Feb. 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family as they sang her to Heaven. Mardi was born in Mt Pleasant, Iowa on February 24, 1945 to William & Mary Wintermeyer. Mardi was raised on her family's farm near Winfield, Iowa. She was a member of the 1st graduating class of WACO High School in Olds, Iowa in 1963 and attended Americana Beauty Academy in Des Moines and then moved to Denver. Mardi married Don Denny in 1968, the couple later divorced. Mardi moved to Masonville in 1972. In the mid-1970s, Mardi & daughter, Melanie moved into the Masonville Mercantile with Bob Webb & Family. Mardi & Bob ran the Masonville Trading Post as a store, bar and pool hall until the 1980s, then transitioned to include gifts and clothing which lead to the Mercantile & Wedding Emporium. Mardi had an Amazing way with customers and outfitted thousands of people for events, weddings, and special occasions. Mardi became the face, the persona and the legend behind the Mercantile and The Mercantile became a destination for the unique, unusual and extraordinary. The legacy that Mardi built will live on forever through the outfits, the events and the lives that she influenced. Throughout the years, Mardi was a gentle, but firm woman who influenced thousands of lives she was always willing to give advice, provide a kick in the pants, or give inspiration, encouragement and love to those who needed it. Mardi is survived by her business & life partner, Bob Webb of Masonville; daughter & son in law, Melanie & Rodger Patton, Mt Pleasant, Iowa; daughter & son in law, Lois & Fritz Harrigfeld, Ashton, ID ; son & daughter in law, Greg & Janet Hammond, Wellington, CO; Grandchildren Jolene & Dave Mirabella, John Wahl, Aaron Schaeffer and LuCasey Patton. Mardi is survived by her four siblings of Iowa, Ronna (Charles) Lorensen, PJ Wintermeyer, Ed (Kathy) Wintermeyer, Nancy (Roger) Hill. Mardi is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and an amazing collection of friends and customers.There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, Feb 8th at 2:00 p.m. at McC Ranch, 12425 N County Road 27, Loveland, CO. Friends & Family are encouraged to Dress "Fancy" and wear hats & accessories to Celebrate Mardi. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Camp Courageous of Iowa, Monticello, IA or another Charity to be determined at a later date and sent to Melanie Patton, 1898 Franklin Ave, Mt Pleasant, Iowa 52641.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 7, 2020