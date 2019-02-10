|
Margaret L. Fraaken, 83, of Loveland, CO, passed away on February 2, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1935 in Des Moines, IA. She married William (Bill) Fraaken on June 18, 1960 in Des Moines, IA. She lived for a time in New Mexico, Iowa, and Arizona before settling down in Loveland, Colorado in 1968. Margaret devoted her life to raising her children and serving her Lord and others. She served many years as organist and secretary at Galilee Baptist Church in Loveland. Margaret opened her heart and home to innumerable people sharing love and hospitality with friends and visitors alike. Her home was filled with her children's friends and youth groups where laughter was a constant companion. Margaret loved to camp and see new places, traveling with Bill to see the world. She was always busy knitting, crocheting, painting, sewing, and reading while always having time for her children and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen McGowan, and her husband Bill. She is survived by her son, Brian Fraaken; daughters, Karen Dale and Kay Leenerts; nine grandchildren, Callista, Heidi, Joshua, Heather, Kevin, Brenna, Andrew, Keith, and Braden; and her sister Janice Ash of Des Moines, IA. A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2 to 4:00 pm at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 North Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, CO. Services will be held at 11:00 am, on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church, 2525 Van Buren Court, Loveland CO. Interment Loveland Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Teen Missions International in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019