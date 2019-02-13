|
Peggy Holden passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colorado, from natural causes at age 92. She donated her body for medical research at the University of Colorado. A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday June 28, 2019, at the family cabin in Estes Park, Colorado. She is survived by her daughters Joni (Harley) Conner and Jan (Jerry) Parks, two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Peggy was born June 28, 1926, in Limon, Colorado, to William Eugene and Evelyn Adelaide Johnson. She was schooled in Limon and graduated high school in 1943 at age 16. That fall she entered the University of Colorado School of Pharmacy and graduated in August of 1946 at age 20. After college she practiced pharmacy in Denver at Presbyterian Hospital and then at York Pharmacy. She married John "Jack" E. Holden (former publisher of the Loveland Reporter-Herald) on February 20, 1949, in Loveland, Colorado. They lived in Loveland until 1970, when they moved to Denver, Colorado. Peggy was a frequent contributor to the University of Colorado School of Pharmacy, including endowments, scholarships, and community awards. Through the years Peggy and her family spent many weekends at their cabin in Estes Park, Colorado. They took annual road trips throughout the United States. In retirement Jack and Peggy enjoyed travelling to various parts of the world. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Pathways Hospice in Fort Collins (970-663-3500) whose staff took great care of Peggy in her final months.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 13, 2019