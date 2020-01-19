Home

Marianne Lindstrom Obituary
Marianne Stansall Lindstrom, 70, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born in Trinidad, Colorado and spent her most memorable days in Telluride and Loveland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Pauline Wilson of Colorado Springs. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Stansall and her sisters, Gayle Wilson and Carole (Richard) Hiegert. Marianne retired from the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder's Loveland Branch. Prior, she spent many years with the Telluride County Clerk's Office. Once retired, she worked part time at the Loveland Auto Auction and in her free time enjoyed reading novels and spending time with her dear friends. She continuously showed she cared through small, thoughtful acts of kindness such as sharing her creative crafts. She embraced the opportunity to get to know everyone and valued the chance to help personally and professionally. She left a piece of her heart with everyone she met. Being a mother was her greatest point of pride and she did so with unconditional love and support. A Memorial Service in celebration of Marianne will be held at the Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch in Loveland, Colorado, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marianne Lindstrom to the Northern Colorado Medical Center Foundation in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
