Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Best Western Plus Loveland Inn
Interstate 25 and U.S. Hwy 34
Loveland, CO
Marie Giltinan passed away on March 20, 2019 at age 75 after losing her battle with cancer. Marie was a wonderful and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. In her children's early years she was a stay-at-home mom, but later worked at several boutique restaurants and doughnut shops as well as custodian Thompson School District, including night lead custodian at Mountain View High School. She was a talented illustrator, crochet artist and seamstress - which was a result of her passion for all things creative. She is survived by her husband, Mark Giltinan - Loveland, CO; children: Timothy Giltinan - Brighton, CO, Benjamin Giltinan - Windsor, CO, Karen Giltinan Hofmeister - Erie, CO, and Daniel Giltinan - Arvada, CO; brother-in-law, William Giltinan - Chambersburg, PA; sister-in-law, Lauraine Giltinan - Palm Bay, FL; nine grandchildren and half brothers and sisters: Gerladine Beaudreau - Elk Grove, CA, Bettie Lippincott - Elk Grove, CA, Virginia Peak - Mound House, NV, Richard Wallace - Mound House, NV, Sharon Wallace - Prineville, OR, William Wallace - Lodi, CA, Robert Wallace - address unknown; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service is planned for May 5, 4:30p.m. at the Best Western Plus Loveland Inn located at the intersection of Interstate 25 and U.S. Hwy 34 in Loveland, Colorado. Dinner will be provided. Please RSVP to: [email protected] by April 16 if you plan to attend.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
