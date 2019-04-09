|
Marie Giltinan passed away on March 20, 2019 at age 75 after losing her battle with cancer. Marie was a wonderful and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. In her children's early years she was a stay-at-home mom, but later worked at several boutique restaurants and doughnut shops as well as custodian Thompson School District, including night lead custodian at Mountain View High School. She was a talented illustrator, crochet artist and seamstress - which was a result of her passion for all things creative. She is survived by her husband, Mark Giltinan - Loveland, CO; children: Timothy Giltinan - Brighton, CO, Benjamin Giltinan - Windsor, CO, Karen Giltinan Hofmeister - Erie, CO, and Daniel Giltinan - Arvada, CO; brother-in-law, William Giltinan - Chambersburg, PA; sister-in-law, Lauraine Giltinan - Palm Bay, FL; nine grandchildren and half brothers and sisters: Gerladine Beaudreau - Elk Grove, CA, Bettie Lippincott - Elk Grove, CA, Virginia Peak - Mound House, NV, Richard Wallace - Mound House, NV, Sharon Wallace - Prineville, OR, William Wallace - Lodi, CA, Robert Wallace - address unknown; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service is planned for May 5, 4:30p.m. at the Best Western Plus Loveland Inn located at the intersection of Interstate 25 and U.S. Hwy 34 in Loveland, Colorado. Dinner will be provided. Please RSVP to: [email protected] by April 16 if you plan to attend.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 9, 2019