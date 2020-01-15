|
Marie Weitzel Armstrong, age 82, was born on March 18, 1937. She passed away at the Prospect Living Center in Estes Park, Colorado, on Monday, January 6, 2020 surrounded by loving family and the wonderful staff at the Living Center. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband Sam Weitzel, son Chuck Graves, daughter Laurie Weitzel, husband Edward Armstrong, and grandson, Eddie Armstrong. Marie was precious, kind, considerate, gracious and merciful to all her family and friends. Every day started with prayers for all she knew and loved and ended the same way, always grateful for what she had. She was an avid reader and was able to travel a great deal in her earlier years, and especially treasured her years with her family in Greece. As the precious and kind person she was, she will be sincerely missed by many friends, kind caregivers at Prospect Living Center, and son, Michael Weitzel, stepsons Terry Armstrong (Maureen), Jeff Armstrong and all the beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren of the Armstrong families. She also left behind two granddaughters that she adored, Sarah McCambridge, (Aaron), Karli Erickson (Nils), and great grandchildren, Bodie, Tate, Emmett and Daphne. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 11:00 a.m., at the Presbyterian Community Church, in Estes Park. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020