Marilyn Jean (McKenna) Cathelyn passed away on August 12th, 2020 at the age of 83. Marilyn was born Galt, Illinois on September 9th, 1935 to Joseph and Marie Mckenna. She grew up in Illinois and has lived in Colorado for most of her life, a Loveland resident over 20 years. Marilyn married Richard L. Cathelyn who preceded her in death in 2016, together they raised five children. Marilyn is survived by their children: sons Richard Cathelyn, Joseph Cathelyn and Christopher Cathelyn; daughters Debora (Cathelyn) Jameson and Teresa (Cathelyn) Komloski. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Marilyn worked for Colorado school districts as an Administrative Assistant for over 30 years and retired from Boulder Valley School District. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and involved in the Loveland community. She found delight in her book club and water aerobics at the recreation center. Marilyn appreciated the beauty in nature through camping and traveling. She was an independent woman in younger and older life taking pride in her family and those around her. Marilyn's family will greatly miss all the family gatherings that she brought together. She was a caring, kind and strong lady who leaves a legacy desired by her many loved ones. Marilyn had four siblings: Ron McKenna, Richard McKenna, Cecilia Marie (Cathelyn) Ruff, and Wayne McKenna. Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, in Loveland on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at 10:00Am. Ms. Cathelyn's remains, at her request, will be scattered among her beloved mountains.

