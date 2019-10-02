|
Marilyn Keyes Smith was born to Mildred and C. Marlow Keyes in Ogden, UT, on July 1, 1937. She passed away on September 26, 2019 in Loveland, Colorado. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Barry Smith, four children, twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild, and one brother. Marilyn's life was one full of love and compassion. Her desire to emulate the life of Christ shone through her actions, and daily life. She exemplified His teaching to love one another. She served the Lord through various callings in His church for many years. She and Barry raised their children with the teachings of Christ, which they themselves followed. Marilyn was often referred to as the spirit in the home, and had a very close relationship with her Savior. In her community, she was a teacher, a florist, a caterer, a counselor, an administrator, and a friend. She had the uncanny skill of befriending strangers in a matter of minutes, regardless of the scenario in which she found herself. Her charity knew no bounds, nor did it see color, race, or creed, but saw only brothers and sisters. Many of us did not and do not understand her approach to life, despite our best efforts. Perhaps one day we will. She will be missed not only by her family, but by the many she has touched directly through service, or through her example. May God be with her 'til we meet again. Visitation will be held in the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1445 West 28th Street Loveland, CO 80538 on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10am. Funeral proceedings will follow at 11am. Gravesite services will take place at Resthaven Cemetery, 8426 US-287 Fort Collins, CO 80525.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019