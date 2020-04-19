|
|
Beezie Hatch passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 under the loving care of the Copper Queen Community Hospital staff in Bisbee, AZ. She was born February 7, 1927 in Rockwell, North Carolina to Charles Lee and Daisy (Arey) Hill. She graduated from Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina with an AB Degree in Physical Education. She starred on the women's basketball team where she earned the nickname "Legs" Hill. She worked as a PE instructor at Louisberg College in North Carolina where she met the love of her life, James Royce Hatch. On June 8, 1956 she married James in Tangier, Spanish Morocco. They had a son, Robert Lawrence in 1957 and a daughter, Jamie Maria born in 1958. The family had an adventurous life overseas in Spain, the Philippines, Korea and Thailand until settling in the Los Angeles area in 1973. They retired first to Amelia Island, Florida and then moved to Milliken, CO. They attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Greeley, CO. After the death of her husband in 2107, Beezie moved to Hereford AZ to live with her daughter. Beezie had a love for life and was the best wife, mother and friend. She was a true "Southern Belle" with a generous spirit and a kind word for everyone. She enjoyed shopping, tennis, golf, swimming, bridge and more shopping. She loved to entertain and socialize and was always the life of the party. She loved her church family at Sierra Springs Church. We love you Beezie and will miss you until we are together again with the Lord. Survivors include her son, Robert (Sue) Hatch and daughter, Jamie (Tim) Pomeroy; 2 grandchildren, Richard and Melissa Hatch; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Garth Lee Hill, Verne Everette Hill and James Clifford Hill and her sister Daisy Marlyn "Marcie" Hill Berger. She will be inurned with her husband at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, AZ. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that memorial gifts may be made to Sierra Springs Church. 8477 E Hereford Rd, Hereford, AZ 85615. Friends and family may leave a message for the family at jensenssierravistamortuary.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020