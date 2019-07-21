|
Marion Louise Stevens passed away peacefully in Overland, Kansas, on July 15, 2019. Marion (Gramma Brave) was born 87 years ago in Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis G. and Effie M. Hartzler; husband, Jerome Stevens; and her two sisters, Jenny and Winnie, and brother, Bill. She is survived by her four children: Linda Chadsey (Dave) of Green Valley, AZ; Debra Johnson (Barc) of Rio Vista, CA; Michael Anne Stevens of Lee's Summit, MO; and Rusty Stevens (Lesia) of Bozeman, MT. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She received her nursing degree from Maui Community College and practiced the profession she loved until she retired. She will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific with her husband. Her endearing love for her family will be forever carried in their hearts. We miss you, Mom.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 21, 2019