On Friday, the 13th of March, 2020 Marjorie A. Thompson, 94, passed away peacefully in Loveland, CO. Marjorie grew up in Hurley, WI, and lived in various places. She and husband Vern (who proceeded her in death) then moved to Colorado to be near children. Marj, is survived by all 6 children; daughters: Deb (Dave), Kelly (Bob), Leigh Anne (Rich), Linda (Ron) and Paula (John) and son: Doug (Darcy); and many other family members. A funeral mass will be held in Loveland, CO TBD following with burial in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, Marjorie asked that funds be donated to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Care, St. Paul, MN.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020