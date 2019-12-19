|
Mark B. Havens, 62, passed away in his sleep December 15, 2019. He survived a double lung transplant in December 2012 after a long battle with stage 4 emphysema. Without the incredible support from the UCHS transplant department, we wouldn't have gotten these additional 7 wonderful years. Mark is survived by his wife Sally; sons Tom and David; mother Marjorie Havens; sister Amy; brothers Jim, Jeff and Phil; nieces Jessica and Jeni; nephew Ian; as well as great nieces Bailey, Cassandra, Samantha and great nephews Connor and Cayson. Memorial Mass Friday, December 20, 2019,10:00am, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish in Loveland, CO with reception downstairs following mass. Our thanks to all of our neighbors and friends who helped us through these tough times. Mark was the best son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend anyone could ask for. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019