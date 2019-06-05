Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Babcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Babcock


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Babcock Obituary
Martha Corrine Babcock passed away peacefully June 1, 2019 in Loveland, Colorado surrounded by her family. Martha was born to Chester and Genevieve (O'Neil) Ravenscraft on October 11, 1935 in Boulder, Colorado. She married Clyde Babcock on January 5, 1957. Martha is survived by her children; Pam Babcock (Larry Milbourn), Patty (Bob) Graham, Kate (Mike) Moore, and May (Frank) Benanti. Grandchildren; Micah Graham, Melissa (Lance) Sample, Mariah Babb, Cody Milbourn and Toni Benanti. Her great grandchildren, Tameron and Raylan Sample, the light of her life. Her brother, Buzz (Sara) Ravenscraft and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years; Clyde Babcock, her parents; Chester and Genevieve Ravenscraft, and her brother Freddy. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 7 at 10 am at Resthaven. Donations in her name can be made to Hillcrest of Loveland, 535 N Douglas Ave, Loveland 80537. Please view the full obituary online at resthavencolorado.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now