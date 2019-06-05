|
Martha Corrine Babcock passed away peacefully June 1, 2019 in Loveland, Colorado surrounded by her family. Martha was born to Chester and Genevieve (O'Neil) Ravenscraft on October 11, 1935 in Boulder, Colorado. She married Clyde Babcock on January 5, 1957. Martha is survived by her children; Pam Babcock (Larry Milbourn), Patty (Bob) Graham, Kate (Mike) Moore, and May (Frank) Benanti. Grandchildren; Micah Graham, Melissa (Lance) Sample, Mariah Babb, Cody Milbourn and Toni Benanti. Her great grandchildren, Tameron and Raylan Sample, the light of her life. Her brother, Buzz (Sara) Ravenscraft and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years; Clyde Babcock, her parents; Chester and Genevieve Ravenscraft, and her brother Freddy. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 7 at 10 am at Resthaven. Donations in her name can be made to Hillcrest of Loveland, 535 N Douglas Ave, Loveland 80537. Please view the full obituary online at resthavencolorado.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 5, 2019