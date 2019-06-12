|
|
Martha E. Larsen, 96, of Loveland, died May 7, 2019. She was born January 7, 1923, to Don and Ruth May Moon in Guthrie, OK and graduated from Guthrie High School and Sterling College (Sterling, KS). She married Andrew G. Larsen of Minden, NE on June 16, 1946 in Guthrie. They lived in Kansas, Missouri and Virginia before moving to Loveland in 1989 following retirement. Martha wrote for local newspapers and radio, and taught special education for 16 years. After moving to Loveland Martha became involved in Mountain View Presbyterian Church, Community Theatre, PEO, and Book Club; she enjoyed bike riding, traveling, and, more recently, playing pool. She is survived by her son Roger of Columbus, MS; daughter Jane Larsen-Wigger and son-in-law Brad Wigger of Louisville, KY; daughter-in-law Pamala Larsen (Tom Thompson) of Loveland; sister Maryanna Martin, and brother-in-law James Martin of Guthrie, OK; grandchildren Brett Larsen (Karrie) of Ft. Collins, Amy Larsen Fanning (Shane) of Greeley, Blake Larsen (Kareen) of Ft. Collins, David Wigger (Amy Wadsworth) of Shaker Heights, OH, Cora Wigger of Chicago, IL, as well as 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends including her caregiver of many years Joann Seal of Loveland. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Andy, her son Randy, a sister Margaret Johnson, and a brother Don Moon, Jr. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 2500 N. Garfield, Loveland. Cremation has been conducted. Private burial will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Presbyterian Church, designated for their Malawi Mission. The family thanks the community and staff of The Hillcrest and Suncrest Hospice, and the caregivers from Home Instead who made Martha's last week more comfortable.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 12, 2019