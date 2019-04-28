|
Martha Mae (Boss) Fox was born June 29, 1927 in her home outside Bennington, Kansas. She died on April 25, 2019. Mae grew up on a dairy farm along with her six siblings, parents and grandparents. She attended a one-room school house for a number of years, and graduated from Bennington KS High School in 1945 in a class of twelve. Mae was married on June 6, 1948 to John Cloyd Fox. Mae enjoyed baking, playing bridge, and traveling. Mae is survived by a brother, three children, Steve (Michele Schor), Mindy Stiverson (Rich), and Kevin (MaryAnn); seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband and five of her siblings. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3 at 7:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Loveland, CO, located at 533 North Grant Ave. Coffee, desserts and light snacks will be served immediately following in the church reception hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to ( www.alz.org - click Donate, indicate that it is a tribute gift In Memory of Martha Mae Fox). Please visit www.AllnuttLoveland.com to share your remembrances of Mae.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019