|
|
Marv Heller, 93, passed away suddenly but peacefully on December 26, after spending a cheerful Christmas Day with family. Marv married Marilyn on January 3, 1987. During the first year of their marriage they designed and built a passive-solar adobe home in Masonville - making bricks by hand with clay from the land. It would be the foundation of a 33-year adventure together. Born in Grundy Center, Iowa, Marvin William Heller was one of eight children. He entered the Army Air Corps in April 1945, causing him to miss his graduation from Grundy Center High School, even though he was valedictorian. Honorably discharged in October 1946, Marv enrolled at the University of Iowa on the GI Bill. In the fall on 1947, he enrolled at Grinnell College, graduating in 1951 after two quarters at Iowa State Teachers College. While in school, he was a seasonal park ranger at Zion. In 1954, he enrolled at Iowa State University, earning a PhD in physics in 1959. In 1961 he joined the physics department at Colorado State University. Marv earned the Honors Professor Award in 1979 for designing a self-paced course with colleague Bill Derbyshire. He retired in 1996, and after Marilyn retired in 1997 the couple traveled extensively to Europe, Australia, Cuba, and South America. He enjoyed exercise, including hiking, jogging, and Telemark skiing. He was preceded in death by his son, Greg; and survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Brett and Dana; granddaughters, Frankie and Lola in England; and step-daughters, Mishelle Baun and Claire Stephens.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 31, 2019