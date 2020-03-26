|
Mary S. Davenport of Loveland peacefully passed away on March 19, 2020. She was born July 23, 1946 in Marshall, Michigan to Florencio Solis Sr. and Angelita Farias Solis. Mary spent her childhood in Plainview, Texas. Her family then moved to Loveland in the fall of 1960. She met the love of her life Gary L. Davenport, they were married for 55 years. She was the second of seven children. Mary lived life to the fullest and was always known for her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kindness, her generosity and her ability to command attention while making you laugh. She loved being with family and friends. She was a regular at all sporting events for both her children and grandchildren. She was the biggest fan and always made enough burritos for the whole team. She loved her Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Florencio Solis Sr. and Angelita Farias Solis, brothers Florencio Solis Jr. and Juan Solis, niece Angelita Castro, and great-nephew Michael Taylor. Mary is survived by her husband Gary; son Ramon Davenport (Traci) of Peetz CO; daughter Gloria Walker (Ken) of Purcell OK; son Juan Davenport (Janey) of Johnstown CO; sisters Guadalupe Castro of Yuma AZ, Virginia Guerrero (Marcelino) of Loveland CO, Juanita Boss (Don) of Tucson AZ; brother Jose Solis (Rene) of Loveland CO, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins from California, Colorado, Arizona, Ohio, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas. A private family service will be held due to the current status of our Nation. A Celebration of Life will be held on July. 23, 2020.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 26, 2020