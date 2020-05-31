Mary "Marie" Esther Di Senso, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 75. Marie was born on November 7, 1944 in Beeville, Texas to the late Augustine and Fidela Meza. On December 28, 1968, Marie married Paul Di Senso In Beeville, Texas at St. James Catholic Church where Paul was stationed in the U.S Navy. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage living in various parts of the country throughout Paul's naval career. Together they raised one daughter, Naomi, and 3 sons, Michael, Roy, and Paul. In 1995, Paul and Marie moved to Loveland, Colorado where Marie began educating Loveland's youth. Marie worked in several early childhood centers around the community, eventually settling at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School's Early Childhood Center where she taught for several years. Everywhere Marie went she was greeted by former students whom she would quickly give a big hug and ask about their latest adventure. Marie was an avid gardener and birdwatcher; her backyard was a testament to her love of nature. She passed on her passion of nature to her students who always looked forward to "Mrs. Marie's" science experiments and projects. Known for her infectious smile and compassionate spirit, Marie was everyone's cheerleader, always offering words of encouragement and prayers. Affectionally known as "Mo-Mo" by her grandkids she loved spoiling them and never missed giving them a special treat each holiday. Mother, wife, Mo-Mo, Mrs. Marie, artist, teacher, gardener, and friend are just some of the names she was known by. Marie was beautiful example of a Christian woman who touched many lives, and she will be greatly missed by all. Marie was preceded in death by her father, Augustine, mother, Fidela, and brothers Augustine, Jaspar, and Roy Meza. She is survived by her husband Paul, and four children, Naomi Alexander, Michael (Lea) Di Senso, Roy (Amy) Di Senso, and Paul (Lana) Di Senso as well as her 11 grandchildren; Peyton Di Senso, Christopher Di Senso, Dylan Alexander, Nolan Alexander, Caroline Di Senso, Domenic Di Senso, Devynn Di Senso, Gabrielle Di Senso, Jordan Ream, Olivia Di Senso, and Vivianna Di Senso. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Donations in her name can be made to St John the Evangelist Catholic School, 1730 W 12th St, Loveland, CO 80537

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store