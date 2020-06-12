Mary Elizabeth Quick, 91, passed away peacefully June 3, 2020 at Greenhouse Homes of Mirasol in Loveland, Colorado. She was born in Garden City, Kansas, to William Fredrick "Fred" Hisey and Elsie (Metz) Hisey August 11, 1928. She married Dale R. Quick March 28, 1948. They met at Duckwall's five and dime store where she was bookkeeper and he the assistant manager. They moved to Loveland, Colorado, June 1963. They celebrated 45 years of marriage before his death June 19, 1993. She resided in the home they purchased in 1964 till moving in Jan 2012 to Hillcrest. She was lovingly cared for at the Harmony and Serenity Homes at Greenhouse Homes of Mirasol after breaking her hip in Dec 2017. She worked to Hewlett Packard for 25 years retiring in 1990. She was a longtime active member of First United Methodist Church and P.E.O. Chapter HP. She was a skilled seamstress, crocheter, and rose gardener. She loved helping at her church, exploring Colorado, decorating, singing in the choir, ceramics, traveling, cooking, reading, playing cards, spending time with friends and family. She is survived by daughter, Marsha Olander and husband Steve, Loveland. Their sons, Derek (Tania), TX, Mikel (Gina), Todd (Emily) Olander, CO. Daughter, Susan Standiferd, Ault. Her children, Casey Duarte, Jamie (Brittany) Standiferd, CO. Great-grandchildren; Kannon, Olivia, Mason, TX, Cyrus and Slade Olander; Brandon, Tyler and Adrianna Duarte; Scarlett, Alice and Ellie-Mae Standiferd, CO; two nieces and one nephew. Cremation has been conducted. A private family service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Rest Haven Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 533 Grant, Loveland, CO 80537 or Alzheimer's Association of Colorado.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.