|
|
Mary Elizabeth "Mary Lou" Sweet, 92, of Loveland, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born in Plattsburgh in Upstate New York, she was the daughter of Gerald and Margaret Sweet. Mary Lou was a graduate of the University of Vermont where she earned a BA in History in 1949. Mary Lou worked as an English teacher, special needs and substitute teacher while raising her three children. After growing up in Chazy Landing, NY, she lived primarily in Schenectady, NY, Owensboro, KY, Gaithersburg, MD, Downers Grove, IL, and finally Loveland. Mary Lou embraced a passion for life. She was a positive person and an avid listener who left one feeling enriched. Also an adaptor who loved to learn and travel, Mary Lou learned to use a computer at 84 so that she could stay in frequent contact with friends and her beloved grandchildren. She was sincerely interested in the lives of her friends and family. Mary Lou taught us how to love and to forgive. Surviving are her sisterMargaret Ann Dodds and brother-in-law Richard Dodds; her children Thomas St. Maxens II and wife Susan of Washington DC, Timothy Saint-Maxensof Bethesda, MD, and Margaret Schweitzer and husband Joseph of Loveland;her grandchildren Sarah Johnson of St. Louis, MO, Mary Katherine Schweitzer of Portland, OR, James Schweitzer of Raleigh, NC, Colin and Morgan St. Maxens of Washington, DC, Meg, McIvor and Mary Saint-Maxens of Bethesda, MD; as well as great grandchildren Kennedy and Cooper Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Thomas St. Maxens and her sister Harriette Pompa. A memorial service for Mary Lou will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with a reception to follow. Inurnment will be in Loveland Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Loveland Public Library, 300 N. Adams, Loveland, CO 80537 or to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019