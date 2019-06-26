|
|
Mary Jo Clark, 61 of Loveland, CO bravely ended her battle with cancer surrounded by family at the Pathways Hospice Care Center inside Mckee Medical Center on June 16th, 2019. She was born in Ossian, Iowa on August 15th, 1957 to Gertrude Holthaus and the late Arthur Holthaus. She is survived by her beloved husband Clay Clark, married for almost 35 years. Her 2 daughters Whitney Whalen and Rena Yates and their spouses. She is also survived by her siblings, 7 sisters and 5 brothers and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving grandmother to 7 grandchildren whom she cherished and nurtured so much. Mary Jo was devoted to her family, friends, and the community. She worked at Target for 20 years and will be remembered fondly by many of her coworkers. She was well known around town, especially at local thrift stores and the public library where she enjoyed spending a lot of time at. She enjoyed baking and cooking, crocheting, bike rides, reading, gardening, and spending time with family. She was a beautiful poet and an artist. She will forever be remembered for her contagious loving kindness and vibrant spirit. Her smile and laugh could light up a whole room. She was already an angel on earth, and can now rest in peace in heaven. A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Thursday June 27th at 11:00 am at First Christian Church 2000 North Lincoln Avenue Loveland, CO with a reception to follow at the Fairgrounds Park. A very special thank you to Pathways Hospice for the outstanding care they provided. The family asks that donations can be made in honor of Mary Jo to The .
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 26, 2019