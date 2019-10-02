|
Born in Palmerton, PA on Dec. 14, 1934. Married Raymond E. Parsons on June 25, 1954 in Laramie, WY. Our loving wife, dear mother, and joyful grandmother passed on to eternal life at her home in Loveland, CO on Sep. 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Mary Louise grew up in Palmerton, PA, and met her husband, Ray, while attending the University of Wyoming as a music major. Soon after, they moved to Newark, Delaware where they raised their four children. Mary Louise and Ray moved to Parkersburg, WV for several years before retiring 35 years ago to Loveland, CO. She was a devout Christian Scientist and practitioner for many years. She delighted in church activities and loved her church family. She treated everyone with kindness, seeing only the good in people and bringing out the best in everyone. She was an accomplished pianist and gave private lessons. Having always loved music, she enthusiastically danced at her grandchildren's weddings. Mary Louise loved vacations with her extended family. When the family was young, they drove to Colorado every year to vacation with relatives. Later, she enjoyed travelling adventures throughout the U.S. and abroad. She and Ray were very supportive of all 10 grandchildren, visiting them all during their sophomore year in college and attending their graduations. Mary Louise helped out for seven summers at Cedars Camp in MO while the grandchildren were attending the camp. At home, she baked the best sticky buns, pies, and bread. Short hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park and around the neighborhood with Ray was another favorite activity. She was instrumental in creating Loveland's first skate park after finding that the skateboarders were using the church steps. She also volunteered to counsel juveniles in trouble and ministered to prisoners. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond E. Parsons; four children, David (Marie) in NYC, Linda Neel (Bruce) in AZ, Tom (Kathie) in PA, and Barb Parfitt (Matt) in FL; ten grandchildren, one great grandson, and a sister, Leah Smith Micklatcher in FL. Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Contributions may be made in her memory to The Cedars Camps, 410 Sovereign Court #8, Ballwin, MO 63011. www.cedarscamp.org
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019