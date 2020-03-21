|
Mary Louise "Molly" Myers, born in 1921, passed away at home on March 16, 2020. Mom was lovingly family-focused. Having grown up on a farm in Bellville, Ohio, during the Depression, she wore flour-sack dresses, pitched hay bales and canned garden produce. In 1962 our family moved to Loveland, Colorado. She enjoyed traveling and made it to 49 states and many national parks--Yellowstone, her favorite. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; husband of 48 years, James A. Myers; and infant daughter, Patricia Anne. Molly is survived by her children M. Linda Myers (Marcia), James B. Myers (Charlotte), Carolyn S. Siefers (John) and Richard A. Myers; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren, 1 sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has been completed. Service are postponed until a later date. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 21, 2020