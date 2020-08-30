Mary Rose Sullivan of Berthoud, CO passed away peacefully August 26th at her home on the farm. Mary was born in Denver, CO on May 1, 1934 to Felix and Anna Hillen who both immigrated to the United States from Northen Ireland in the early 1900's. She was raised in Arvada where her parents became the care takers of the Shrine of St. Anne's Catholic Church and they moved into a house on the grounds in the early 1940's. She fell in love with her high school sweetheart John "Jack" R. Sullivan and they were married on November 11, 1951 during her senior year at Arvada High. She left school to work alongside and start a family with Jack on the Sullivan Dairy and she never looked back over the next 60 years of marriage. She was a relentless worker on the dairy while also providing a home for her family as well as all the neighbors who became like extended family and would stop in for one of her famous home cooked meals on a near daily basis. She was a devoted caretaker for both her mother and father-in-law during the final years of their lives. In the mid 1970's Jack and Mary sold the dairy in Arvada and moved the family to Berthoud, CO to pursue a new farming venture where they fed cattle, raised row crops and hay for many years. Mary's expansive vegetable and beautiful flower gardens have become things of legend with the folks that saw them for the passion and care that she put into them. One of Mary's greatest joys was her annual 4th of July Picnic that was held each year that included extended family, neighbors and friends from near and far. Her pan-fried chicken was always a dish to be looked forward to at the event. Jack and Mary enjoyed traveling during the off-season of the farm and took numerous trips across the country and world with family and close friends. She loved visiting with friends and family and keeping track of all the happenings in their lives. Her love for her family and the joy that her great-grandchildren brought to her life kept her young at heart in her final years. Mary was a devoted Wife, nurturing Mother, caring Grandmother/Great-Grandmother and loyal Friend. She was the rock of the family and a daily reminder of how one should live their life and had a lasting impact on so many. "Loss has no end, it binds to our connection", yet we are given peace to know that she is now reunited with Jack and others who went before. Mary is survived by her devoted son Mel, grandson Cody (Lisa), great-grandchildren Declan & Cora, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends who she viewed as extensions of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents Felix and Anna and sister Anna. Due to Covid-19 the family will hold a Private Mass of Christian Burial at the Chapel in the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary at the Mount Olivet Cemetery on September 2, 2020 a Live Stream of the service available for viewing at 11:00am. https://cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/ The family cannot give thanks enough to the devoted people of Pathways and Amada Senior Care who provided care and support for Mary. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate in Mary's name to Pathways - 305 Carpenter Road Fort Collins, CO 80525.

