Mary Shore
1934 - 2020
Mary Louise Studer Shore, 85, of Loveland, formerly of Greeley, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 A.M., Saturday June 13, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland, Colo. Private interment will be in Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be held from 4-6 P.M. on Friday, June 12th at Allnutt Macey Chapel, 6521 W. 20th St., Greeley, with a rosary / prayer service beginning at 6 P.M. To protect the health and safety of all, due to COVID 19 the funeral service will be limited in attendance to 100 people at the church and 50 at different times at Macey Chapel, please wear a mask as required by state authorities and CDC. Mary will be greatly missed by her surviving family: daughters, Margaret (Dan) Shore Mills, Maureen (Chuck) Shore Darst, and Mary C. Shore, grandchildren, Emily, Mary Beth, Abbie, Johnathan, Brian, Catherine, great-grandchildren, Ella, Norah, Nathan, Charlie, & Jessie, a sister-in-law, Caroline Studer, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, infant son, John, 2 children in utero, her 2 brothers, Morrie & Joe, sister-in-law, Sister Mary Agnes of the Eucharist, & parents, Al & Bertha. Please visit www.AllnuttLoveland.com to share your memories and condolences and view Mary's full obituary.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
JUN
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
