Heaven gained a beautiful angel when Mary Lou went home to our Lord. Born to Harold and Mary Theresa (Palmisano) Helwick in Los Angeles, CA. The family later moved to New Orleans LA to Slidell then to McCook, NE where she met Richard Wallace whom she married and worked at the credit bureau. They later moved to North Platte, NE where she worked at McDaid Elementary School, and they watched their children grow up. Later in life the family moved to Colorado where she worked at Foothills Gateway and later at Loveland High School, then to Lyons and worked with the Golden Gang assisting seniors with meals on wheels and other activities before retiring in Longmont. Mary Lou was a CCD teacher, a den mother for both the cub scouts and Campfire Girls. She loved meeting new people and enjoying a nice lunch with her friends. She was loved by everyone she met and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved going to the mountains, planting flowers in the Spring and a good cup of coffee. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and wonderful caring personality. She loved kids of all ages and the most precious of all were her grandchildren. She is survived by her children Tim Wallace, Yvette Bryant (Charlie), Staci King (Don) and grandchildren Brittany, Nathan and Isaac King, her sister Loni Johnson (Dennis) and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to some of the wonderful staff at Aspen House for the special care you gave her and always making her smile and Pathways for the wonderful care given in her final week. There will be a Special Family Celebration of Life at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Howe Mortuary and Crematory in Longmont, CO Please visit www.howemortuary.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020