Maxima M. Nicolas, 93 years old, died May 4, 2019 in Loveland, Colorado. Born in the Philippines, she moved to Chicago with her 3 children, Virginia, Virgilio and Eduardo to reunite with her husband, Medin. She worked as a Letters of Credit bank clerk with American National Bank of Chicago. She loved gardening, cooking, spending time with her friends and family. She is survived by her 3 children; 5 grandchildren: Joyce, Roxanne, Noel, V.J. and Jed along with 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at Allnutt Funeral Service, 2100 N. Lincoln. Burial will be 11:30 a.m. in Loveland Burial Park with a reception to follow at Hokkado Buffet, 1011 E. Eisenhower Blvd. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 7, 2019