Allnutt Funeral & Crematory
2100 North Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
(970) 667-1121
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral & Crematory
2100 North Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral & Crematory
2100 North Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Loveland Burial Park
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Hokkado Buffet,
1011 E. Eisenhower Blvd
Maxima Nicolas Obituary
Maxima M. Nicolas, 93 years old, died May 4, 2019 in Loveland, Colorado. Born in the Philippines, she moved to Chicago with her 3 children, Virginia, Virgilio and Eduardo to reunite with her husband, Medin. She worked as a Letters of Credit bank clerk with American National Bank of Chicago. She loved gardening, cooking, spending time with her friends and family. She is survived by her 3 children; 5 grandchildren: Joyce, Roxanne, Noel, V.J. and Jed along with 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at Allnutt Funeral Service, 2100 N. Lincoln. Burial will be 11:30 a.m. in Loveland Burial Park with a reception to follow at Hokkado Buffet, 1011 E. Eisenhower Blvd. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 7, 2019
