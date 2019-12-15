|
|
Maxine Marvick (age 96), a longtime resident of Loveland, passed away on December 5, 2019 at the Ft. Collins Poudre Valley Hospital after a short illness of pneumonia. Maxine was a past resident of the Sugar Valley Estates retirement home in Loveland and recently moved to the Genesis Golden Peaks Center in Ft. Collins prior to her death. Maxine Marvick, and her husband Al Marvick (deceased 1996), retired to Loveland, Colorado from North Dakota. They were active in the Loveland Elks Lodge and Ladies Elks Club, and enjoyed their friends and relatives who often visited from the Midwest to see them in Colorado. She was born in Glover County, North Dakota in 1923 and was the oldest of 9 children. Maxine was an educator who graduated from North Dakota State Teachers College and had a long career as the kindergarten teacher at the Ellendale ND public school. The Marvicks owned and operated their electrical business and an appliance retail store in Ellendale through 1970, and then moved to Grand Forks, ND where Al Marvick was the City Electrical Inspector and Maxine worked in a local women's clothing store. They searched for a retirement community in Colorado to be then close to their two sons, and settled in Loveland in 1987. Maxine Marvick is survived by her sons, Duane and Sharon Marvick of Flower Mound (Dallas), Texas and their children Scott and Laura and their families, and Bruce and Lisa Marvick of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived also by her two remaining sisters, Carmen Heyd of Pierre, SD and Shirley Worrell of LaMoure, ND and their many other family members. Maxine Marvick will rest in peace with her husband and his parents in their family burial site in the Ellendale, North Dakota cemetery.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019