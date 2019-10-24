Home

Allnutt Funeral & Crematory
2100 North Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
(970) 667-1121
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Imperial Gardens Funeral Home
5450 State Hwy 78 West
Pueblo, CO
May Marie (Knapp) Irwin, 90, formerly of Loveland, CO passed away October 17, 2019 at her home in Warrensburg, MO. May Marie and her husband William (Bill) Irwin served as Sunday school teachers at the Orchards Baptist Church where they were active and faithful members. She was also a member of Derby Hill Baptist church after Bill passed in 2009. May Marie spent several years living at Sugar Valley Estates in Loveland and she will be deeply missed. Surviving May Marie are their children Linda (Dennis) Shafer of Loveland, CO; Rick (Marcia) Irwin of St. Simons Island, GA; Cheryl (Michael) Morrow of Warrensburg, MO; Monica Irwin of San Antonio, TX; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 cousin. Preceding her in death are her husband; Sister Marge Shipley; grandson Brandon Morrow and daughter-in-law Darah Irwin. Memorial services will be held at Imperial Gardens Funeral Home in Pueblo, CO. 5450 State Hwy 78 West on October 26, 2019 at 10:30am. Inurnment to follow. Condolences may be sent to Allnutt Funeral Service at 2100 N. Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO 80538.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
