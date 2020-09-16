Melvin LeRoy Haack of Loveland died at Medical Center of the Rockies Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a series of small strokes. Melvin was born to Paul and Edith (Laue) Haack on August 14, 1927 on their farm near Bird City, Kansas. As he grew up times were hard through the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years. After serving in the Army in the amphibian tank corps stationed at Fort Ord, California (1946-1947), Melvin returned to farming with his father. He took flying lessons under the GI Bill, earning his private pilot's license. Melvin married Mary Jo McDowell on June 6,1948. For 13 years, they had a wheat and dairy farm where their children Rick, Brenda and Becky were born. Wheat allergies prompted Melvin and his family to leave the farm and move to Loveland, Colorado in 1960 where he purchased a service station, calling it Mel's Mobil. In 1961, Mel began his 31 year career as a mail carrier at the Loveland Post Office. Mel was a faithful and active member of Zion Lutheran Church serving as a Stevens Minister for many years. In his lifetime of kind and compassionate service to others, he delivered Meals on Wheels and worked at the Community Kitchen. After moving to Loveland's Good Samaritan Village, he also donated his time working at their Community Store. His ultimate gift was tissue donation at the time of his death. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, brother Norman and sister-in-law Vernetta Haack and brother Lyle Haack. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Jo; son Rick and wife Mary Ann of Northglenn, CO; daughter Brenda Fosse and husband Jon of Loveland; daughter Becky Martin and husband Jack of Gering, NE and "daughter" Kim Vellekamp of Indio, CA. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Melvin will be inurned at the Zion Lutheran Columbarium. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church at 815 E. 16th St., Loveland, CO 80538, to Good Samaritan Village of Loveland at 2101 S. Garfield Ave., Loveland, CO 80537 or to a charity of the donor's choice
.