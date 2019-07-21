|
Melvin Frank Mortensen has moved on to see the Lord and to rejoin his beloved wife Carol Mae Mortensen, our Mother. He was born in Burlington Wisconsin, March 5th 1938 to Anita and Hans (Jerry) Mortensen. He had two sisters Margie Donaldson and Elaine Zurner. He joined the Air Force and served for 21 years and served in the Vietnam campaign, was nominated to fly on Air Force One during Gerald Ford's administration, and was part of elite squadron called Looking Glass. He is now flying on the wings of eagles. Our dad is survived by his son Jeffrey Mortensen and his wife Rozina, Tammy Graves and Tracy Belden and her husband Scotty, as well as 3 Grandchildren; Arielle Mortensen, Makayla Belden, and Josh Belden, and one great grandson Landon. He took his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven! In in lieu of flowers please donate to Garry Sinise foundation for veterans.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 21, 2019