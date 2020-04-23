|
Miki Ruth Roth was born on Christmas Eve, December 24th, 1943 in Loveland Colorado. Miki was the 2nd of the children born to Florence Elizabeth Gore. Born in the home of her Grandparents Cora and Henry Gore on East 7th Street in Loveland, Miki was a true native to Loveland Colorado. Florence and Albert raised their family at a logging camp in Buckhorn canyon. Miki often told her children and Grandchildren stories of playing in the mountain woods, having picnics and pretending to be the "Queen of Sheba". She would laugh when telling stories about feeding her dog Curly her green beans under the table. Mikis family later moved back into Loveland where she attended school and Graduated from Loveland High in 1961.Her mother worked at the Highway House in Loveland and often raved about a great young man she worked with. One night, that very man drove Florence home after work in his fast and loud 1946 Black Chevy Coup. The always gentleman he was, Marv carried inside Florence's groceries. This is the moment Fate began, as standing in the living room was her daughter Miki, the love of his life. This was the start of a Once in a Lifetime love, a "Fairy Tale Life" as Miki would put it. Miki and Marven Roth married on August 25, 1962 in Loveland Colorado. They bought their first home on 6th Street and raised 3 children in Loveland, Holly, Amy and Frank. Throughout the years they enjoyed many vacations, hobbies and special times with friends, family and business associates. Their hobbies included Antiquing, Arrow Head Hunting and Touring with Model T clubs. They belonged to the Loveland Archeological Society among other clubs. Miki worked for Sears for almost 30 years and Marv owned a local custom building company Colony Construction. He, along with Miki, had a dream of someday owning a dream home much like that in Gone with the Wind. With much hard work and dedication, One day in 1987, they made yet another dream come true. Miki decided to switch gears and pursue a career in real estate. Miki quickly became a very valuable asset to the Real Estate community. Being a Loveland Native, she was a wealth of knowledge on both the area and the people. Miki was named Realtor of the Year as well as Board President of the Loveland LBAR. She had many community affiliations such as being an Ambassador on Chamber of Commerce and becoming a Board member for UC Health. Miki was a Philo club member as well past President, and on the Board of the Larimer County Work Force. She was on the City of Loveland Marketing Commission and an active member of the Sweetheart City Ball Committee benefiting the American Cancer Society to to name a few. Miki was an active philanthropist to a mass amount of charities as well as an active member in most anything regarding her beloved City of Loveland and its schools. Miki was always viewed with the utmost respect for her integrity and intelligence, Many relied on her opinion and input. She will be greatly missed by the community as well as by numerous family and friends. Miki was extremely close to, and well loved, by her entire family. Each and every holiday and special event Miki was the glue to countless dinners and memories. She was an amazingly wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Miki always went the extra mile to make sure things were always special. She went above and beyond, not only for her work life, but also for her family and friends. Classy, Elegant, Intelligent, Patriotic and Giving are only a few of the words that bring Miki Roth to mind. Miki passed away surrounded by family Saturday April 18th 2020 from Breast Cancer. Miki was proceeded in death by her loving husband Marven Roth, her parents Florence Bethel and Albert Bethel, Sisters Eula Krickbaum and Alice Linger and Granddaughter Tawnee Hall. Surviving Family include brothers, Jim Bethel and Harvey Bethel, and Sister Gladys Coseo. Children Holly and Husband Mark Tewsley, Daughter Amy and Husband Alan Lane and Son Frank and Wife Tavia Roth. Miki has 17 Grandchildren as well as 7 Great grandchildren. Grandchildren: Colby, Hannah, Candace, Tawnee, Alison, Tyler, Ritchie, Courtney, Kaili, Brad, Kelcy, Bryce, Elijah, Kayden, Luke, Miranda, and Lacey. Great Grandchildren: Cassandra, Brooklyn, Jackson, Brody, Jaycee, Ryder, and Madisyn.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020