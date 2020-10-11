Mitzi Zmerzlikar

It is with broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Mitzi Allyn Zmerzlikar on Oct 03, 2020 due to metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Minot, North Dakota Oct 02, 1946 to parents Nathan (Pat) and Frances Logan. She happily spent her early childhood years on the plains of North Dakota in the Sanish area. She was surrounded by her siblings and many cousins and attended several grades in school with her mother as the teacher. Mitzi graduated from Williston, North Dakota high school and later moved with her family to Sidney, Montana.Mitzi is survived by her husband of 51 years, Frank Zmerzlikar of Ft Collins, CO, step-daughter Teri and Dave Evernham of Lompoc, CA, step-sons Keith and Melissa Zmerzlikar of Keller, TX and Gary and BelvaZmerzlikar of Pueblo West, CO, brother Kelly and Marie Logan of Sidney, MT, sisters Randi Logan of Sidney, MT and Billie and Ron Buxbaum of Fairview, MT, niece Jessica Buxbaum and nephews Justin Jones, Dace Buxbaum and Josh Buxbaum. Grandchildren SheaZmerzlikar and Tanner Zmerzlikar. Mitzi loved gardening, sewing and crafts and was good with all. She was known affectionately by her siblings as the "BOSS". Mitzi also loved her cat "Fred" and he loved her as well. She had her own fabric store in Loveland and later joined the Larimer County Clerk's Office as the administrative manager. She had leadership talents and was both witty and serious, a knack to remember names and faces. Mitzi was a member and loved the Timnath Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and on various committees. A small service is scheduled for Friday Oct 16, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Timnath Presbyterian Church. Face masks are required.Inurnment to follow the service at the onsite columbarium.She will be missed dearly.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Timnath Presbyterian Church or Pathways Hospice.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.

