Morris "Moe" Yauk of Loveland, passed away surrounded by his family. Born in Goessel, Kansas, he was the son of the late Clinton Yauk and Martha (Helmer) Yauk. Moe is survived by his wife of 23 years Arlene; children Shannon Love (Keith), Adam Yauk n(Stacy) and Meghan Gosk (Canaan); step children Sara Case (Bill) and Angie Schaefer (James); sister Phyllis Elston (Don); and grandchildren Clyde and Keenan Love, Annie Yauk, Ascher Meunier and Cohen Gosk, Emma and Ryan Case, and Jay and Camryn Schaefer. Memorial Services on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Loveland Luncheon to follow. Memorial donations may be made to The Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation (www.aamds.org) or King of Glory Lutheran Church (www.kingofgloryloveland.com). Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 17, 2019