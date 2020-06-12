Murray Highland

Murray Alan Highland, 82, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home in Burlington. He was born September 14, 1937 in Loveland, Colorado to Murray and Anna (Henderson) Highland. His childhood was spent on one ranch or another, first at Buchingham then Model, Oak Creek, and Loveland, Colorado where he graduated from High School in 1957.. Murray enlisted with the Army National Guard and served 6 years.. He mostly moved equipment from one base to another and ran heavy equipment.. On November 20, 1964 Murray married Estelle J. Helget and they began their life together along with Estelle's young son Jack.. They lived in several different places around the Loveland area until they bought their home in Berthoud CO. They moved to Snyder CO in 2001 after Murray retired.. Murray worked for Garner Construction crushing rock, Western Paving running the pavers, the Greeley Gas Company in maintence dept.. Murray then took a job at The City of Loveland in the Street Department, He retired after working over 30 years.. He had many stories of plowing snow and street and road repairs.. Murray enjoyed going deer hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.. He could fix anything with a motor, whether it be cars, tractors, household appliances.. He was the ultimate handyman, there was not much he could not fix or install..Murray loved the old tractors and machinery He loved attending Old Threshers Day in Yuma.. He and Estelle went almost every year until their health would no longer allow it. Murray enjoyed family and talking about the good old days.. His stories were quite entertaining.. His brothers and his grandkids were his favorite subjects..He enjoyed watching his great grand daughters play and kept a bowl of hard candy on the kitchen table for them.. Murray is preceded in death by his wife Estelle in 2018, His parents Murray and Anna and infant brother Bobby.. He is survived by his son, Bernard "Jack" Highland (Sue) of Burlington, brothers, Larry Highland (Geri) of Kersey, Ronald "Cody" Highland (Phyllis) of Kersey, Lonnie"Dee"Highland (Cindy) of Loveland, Sister in law Carolyn Helget Newell SD. His grandchildren, Kylee Martin (Jon) Kanorado KS, Justin Highland (Shelby) of Cheyenne, WY.. Great grandchildren, Nevaeh Martin and Madelin Martin, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in the Hoyt Cemetery, in Hoyt, Colorado. Memorial Gifts may be given to the Hoyt Cemetery Association.

