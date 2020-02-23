|
Former Loveland City Councilwoman and longtime community activist Nancy Kain passed away February 19, 2020 at the age of 81. Nancy was born November 10,1938 to George and Florence Kain, who farmed near Algona, Iowa. She was the oldest of four children. As a member of a large extended family who farmed Plum Creek Township, she had many cousins as childhood playmates. Nancy attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from Algona High School in 1957. She later earned a bachelor's degree in education from Cal Poly-Pomona and a master's degree in guidance counseling from Colorado State University. Over the course of her productive career she was a teacher at Conrad Ball Middle School, counselor at Thompson Valley High School and Title IX enforcement officer for the Colorado Department of Education. After Nancy married fellow Algonan Don Cook in 1958, the couple settled in Iowa City while Don completed his education at the University of Iowa. After Don's graduation and with children Kimberly and David in tow, they headed to southern California in the early 60's to start a new chapter in their lives. A third child, Sharon, soon arrived. Seeking a healthy, small-town environment for their children, the family moved to Loveland in 1972. Nancy served two terms on Loveland City Council and was instrumental in the development of the Civic Center project in 1987 as a focal point for downtown Loveland. A feminist and tireless promoter of PEACE, she founded Loveland's Peace in the Park Festival and co-founded the MLK Day Celebration. Nancy was an active member of the Namaqua Unitarian Universalist Congregation; she served as president and spearheaded the acquisition of their historic church on 5th Street. In 1957, Nancy had twin sons from a relationship before she started dating Don. After their birth they were immediately adopted, and Nancy had no further contact. In 2011, Nancy received an unexpected call from a social worker in Iowa: her sons wanted to make contact with her. Mother and sons established a wonderful relationship, something Nancy never thought would occur. Her wish was for all five of her children to be together with her before she died; her wish was granted at her 80th birthday party. Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Maribel Kain and brother, Patrick Kain. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Don Cook; brother John (Barb) Kain of Phoenix, AZ; her children Kimberly Cook-Mayer (Frank) of Steamboat Springs; David (Laura) Cook of Oakland, CA; Sharon Cook (Eric Neilsen) of Loveland; John Hendricks (Kim Healy Franzetti) of Phoenix, AZ; Steve (Laurie) Hendricks of Fort Dodge, IA; grandchildren Katharine Cook and Dylan Schubert; step-grandchildren Selina VanCleave, James Mayer and Matthew Mayer, along with many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on April 4, 2020 10:00a.m at Namaqua Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 745 E 5th St, Loveland. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's memory to the UU congregation.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020