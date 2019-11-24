|
Loving wife, mother, sibling, and friend, passed away peacefully at home, Nov. 12th, surrounded by her family in Berthoud, CO. Nancy is survived by her husband of 63 yrs, Kenneth (Gene) Allen, their 3 children, Dixie Garden, Kenneth Allen (spouse Lynda Allen), Pamila Allen (partner Karin Fischer), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Nancy was the third child of five born to Charles and Evelyn Winckel. Her surviving siblings are Charlene Nelson, Janice Woods, Carol Redabaugh, and Paul Winckel. Born in Brighton, CO, she spent her formative yrs on her parent's farm in Johnstown, CO. Nancy married her childhood sweetheart and traveled the world for 37 yrs as the wife of a U.S. Navy fighter pilot. Nancy had no greater pride than being a wife and mother. She never wanted the spotlight but beamed when her family was acknowledged for greater deeds. Her purpose in life was simple but inspiring, live life to the fullest, never pass up an opportunity to laugh, even if it's at yourself. If you need inspiration and strength, look toward the west-you will see 'her' mountains, as she always put it. And isn't that fitting because the only other thing as majestic, strong, and enduring as those peaks, is her never-ending love.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019