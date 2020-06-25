Naomi R. Stotts, 95, passed away peacefully last week. She was born to Christine & Isaac Evans in Fairbury Nebraska, the youngest of six children and was known as "Nonie" to most of her family. When she was a small child, her family moved to Loveland where she attended school, grew up and lived out her life with gusto and a lot of laughs. She married James (Jimmy) Stotts in 1944 and they were married for 56 years. She was one of the first employees hired at Johnson's Corner in 1952 and went on to work at Library Services for Thompson school district for 25 plus years. She, along with Jimmy and son Gary lived in the surrounding Loveland countryside where for many years she could ride her beloved horses with freedom. She loved western wear and wore it well! Additionally, she loved bowling, country music, traveling & camping with Good Sam's, and lunching with friends & family. She was an avid crocheter and over the years, knitted hundreds of lap blankets & baby caps for McKee Hospital. Naomi was a self-taught artist that loved to paint on canvas and created many beautiful mountain scenes. In retirement she volunteered at the Chilson Senior Center under the Volunteers of America program for over twenty years. She had a kind hearted, positive, energetic personality with a quick wit and occasionally a bit of orneriness. She was always ready for some fun. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Harry and Bill, sisters Josephine Barber, Marguerite Wilson and Florence Danielson. She leaves behind her son Gary, grandsons Dalton and Dylon, nieces Sandra Knudsen, Rose Huffman and Linda Voss and many grandnieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Volunteers of America, Colorado & designate the Northern Colorado branch. Donations can be made online, www.voacolorado.org, by phone 303-297-0408 or by mail, VOA Colorado, 2660 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80205. Please visit our online guestbook for Naomi at www.kibbeyfishburn.com.

