Natalie P. Johnson passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Stromsburg, NE on December 6, 1929. She and her family moved to Greeley, CO in 1935 where she attended elementary school and junior high. In 1943 Natalie moved to Loveland, CO where she graduated from Loveland High School in 1947. She married Carl B. Johnson on September 14,1947. They were married for 68 years. They farmed in Brush and Berthoud for 15 years. The family moved to Loveland in 1962 where Natalie lived for the remainder of her life. She was a homemaker, worked for Hewlett-Packard for 24 years, and retired in 1986. Natalie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 71 years, and was an organist in the 1950's. Natalie enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards, especially bridge, reading, and volunteering at McKee Medical Center. Natalie is survived by daughter Carla Wisdom and husband Jim, son Brent Johnson and wife Terri. Her oldest son Terry passed away in 1989, leaving his wife Norma and 3 sons. She is survived by 7 grandchildren: Doug Johnson and wife Wendy, Kevin Johnson, Brandon Johnson and wife Summer, Grant Johnson and wife Alyssa, JJ Wisdom, Jonathan Wisdom and wife Dung, and Keri Ferguson and husband Nathan. She was blessed with 12 great grandchildren as well. Natalie is also survived by her brother Ronald L. Pierson and wife Patricia. Other survivors include 2 sisters-in-law, Jean Johnson and Martha Johnson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl B. Johnson in 2016 and her parents, Reuben and Esther Pierson. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Private inurnment will be at Loveland Burial Park. Contributions in remembrance of Natalie may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Halcyon Hospice in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at the Green Houses at Mirasol and Halcyon Hospice for their compassion and loving care of Natalie.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 12, 2019