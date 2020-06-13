Neil C. Sprague, age 85 of Loveland, CO went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday May 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Sprague was born on September 22, 1934 in Copper Spur, Colorado. He was a member of Berthoud Family Church. He retired from Arkin's Park Rock Query. He was a dedicated family man who loved his God and family with all his heart. Neil was an Avid rock collector. Neil was truly a giver in very aspect imaginable. He was always willing to help someone in need or give them a place to stay or even a meal. He is survived by his wife Sharon Sprague of Loveland, CO; 13 children, 29 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren, 2 sisters and 1 brother. 1st wife Judy Sprague of Loveland, CO. Memorial service will be September 22, 2020 at Berthoud Family church at 10:00am with potluck to follow. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

