|
|
Nina Irene Krumtum, 81, of Little Rock, passed away July 1, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Elsie Pointer, and her husband, Melvin Krumtum, she is survived by her children, Patricia Gminski (Robert) of Little Rock, Allen Wooley of Colorado and Carla Khani of Texas; brothers, Larry Pointer of Colorado and David Pointer of Iowa; sisters, Nelda Burch and Linda Buderus, both of Colorado; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501)224-2200. Nina's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 7, 2019