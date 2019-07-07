Home

Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
501-224-2200
More Obituaries for Nina Krumtum
Nina Krumtum Obituary
Nina Irene Krumtum, 81, of Little Rock, passed away July 1, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Elsie Pointer, and her husband, Melvin Krumtum, she is survived by her children, Patricia Gminski (Robert) of Little Rock, Allen Wooley of Colorado and Carla Khani of Texas; brothers, Larry Pointer of Colorado and David Pointer of Iowa; sisters, Nelda Burch and Linda Buderus, both of Colorado; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501)224-2200. Nina's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 7, 2019
