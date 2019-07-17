|
Norma Mary Nemeth passed away on July 13, 2019 at North Shore Manor in Loveland, Colorado at the age of 96. She was born on July 25, 1922 in Cleveland Ohio to John Rutkai and Marie (Fedor) Rutkai. Norma married John Paul Nemeth in Painesville Ohio on November 23, 1940. They were blessed with five children, including Claude Nemeth, Vallejo CA, Dr. Clifford Nemeth, Loveland, Marge Schafer, (Dr. Donald Schafer), Loveland, David Nemeth, (Kristine (Hartnett) Nemeth) Gustavus, Alaska, and Marian Nemeth, Loveland. She also has 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John after 62 years of marriage, her 3 brothers and two sisters-in-law, Harvey and wife Stella, Gordon and wife Arlene and Johnny, and two daughters-in-law, Digna Nemeth and Mary (Dowling) Nemeth. In 1956 the Nemeth family relocated from their Ohio farm to Phoenix, Arizona, where they spent the next 17 years. Norma received her BA in Education from Arizona State University in 1962, and her MA in Guidance Counseling in 1963. She taught elementary school for 5 years before becoming a high school counselor with the Phoenix Union High School District, where she worked for 7 years. Norma and John moved to Prescott AZ in 1973, and she worked at Prescott High School as a vocational counselor for 10 years before retiring - a job she loved. Norma and John moved to Loveland in 1984, where they enjoyed many activities including walking everywhere (always holding hands), round-dancing, family and friends and traveling. She worked at several part-time jobs - the final one with the Alaska Natural History Association in Gustavus, AK. Norma was a member of several organizations including Kappa Delta Pi, American Association of University Women and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she was involved in many activities and sang in the choir. She volunteered for more than 20 years at McKee Medical Center and the Loveland Visitors Center, which she enjoyed and appreciated very much. In accordance with Norma's wishes, family services will be held in Alaska, following cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist, McKee Medical Center, Pathways Hospice or the .
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 17, 2019